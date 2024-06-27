CHINA, a Forte di Bard

The docker, Shanghai. The poster shows Mao and peasant, worker, soldier, intellectual and minority in class theme. The poster reads: “Let us follow the Party line and think of President Mao”, China, 1965. ©Marc Riboud / Fonds Marc Riboud au MNAAG / Magnum Photos

People enjoying the Beach, Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, 2010. © Martin Parr/Magnum Photos

“In the train that took me from the Hong Kong border to Canton at the end of 1956, in other words from one world to another, my first Chinese photo was of this woman dressed in black, a peasant according to her luggage, whereas I thought she was a city girl because of her natural elegance. This image was immediately superimposed in my visual memory on other abandonments, all dignity lost, so often before my eyes in Asia. Perhaps that’s why, like other visitors, I was impressed by the dignity Mao seemed to have restored to the Chinese.” Marc Riboud. ©Marc Riboud / Fonds Marc Riboud au MNAAG / Magnum Photos

Shanghai, China, 1997. © Martin Parr/Magnum Photos