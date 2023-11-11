Pubblichiamo di seguito il programma del XVIII Atto Internazionale promosso dalla “Reale Accademia di Scienze Economiche e Finanziarie di Spagna” che si terrà la prossima settimana a Barcellona. Interverrà il prof. Alessandro Bianchi, che cura una rubrica sul nostro giornale, nella sua qualità di membro corrispondente per l’Italia.
BARCELONA ECONOMICS NETWORK – INTERNATIONAL SEMINAR OF BARCELONA
“The voice of economic science in front of the limits to life on the planet”.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15
- Official opening of the Welcome words and official opening of the Excmo. Dr. Jaime Gil Aluja, President of the Royal Academy of Economic and Financial Sciences with the speech: “Una nueva metodología para la gestión de la sostenibilidad”.
- Excmo. Dr. Mohamed Laichoubi: “Déconstruction des Philosophies prédatrices ou Désarticulation des Equilibres Fondamentaux de la Planète.” Ex Minister of Algeria, Corresponding Academician for Algeria and Member of the Barcelona Economics Network.
- Excmo. Dr. Alessandro Bianchi “Considerations on the limits of environmental sustainability”. Ex Minister of Italy and Corresponding Academician of RACEF for Italy.
- Excmo. Dr. Corneliu Gutu: “Sustainable development and competitiveness in the face of climate and energy challenges”. Ex Minister of Moldavia and Member of the Barcelona Economics Network
- Excmo. Dr. Juli Minoves Triquell: “Anthropocene: How to Reconcile Economy, Politics and the Environment”. Ex Minister of Andorra and Corresponding Academician of RACEF for Andorra.
- Excma. Dra. Erna Hennicot : « Could Civilization and Culture bring an answer?». Ex Minister of Luxemburg
- Excmo. Dr. Valeriu Ioan Franc: « Le développement soutenable. Une perspective humaniste». Member of the Academy of Sciences from Romania and Corresponding Academician for Romania.
- Excmo. Dr. Korkmaz Imanov: “Estimation level of Social consequences of Countries economic development”. Manager of Economy Department of Sciences Academy from Azerbaijan and Corresponding Academician of RACEF for Azerbaijan.
- Excmo. Dr. Konstantin Zopounidis and Dr. George Atsalakis: “Carbon Tariffs and Unfair Competition”. Correspondig Academician of RACEF for Greece and Professor of the Technical University of Crete.
- Excmo. Dr. José Daniel Barquero Cabrero “El nuevo consumo global, el calentamiento del planeta y la nueva economía”. Full member of the Royal Academy of Economic and Financial Sciences.
- Excmo. Dr. Mario Aguer: “La economía ante la crisis climática”. Full member of the Royal Academy of Economic and Financial Sciences.
- Excmo. Dr. Federico González Santoyo: “Selección del tamaño óptimo de empresas sustentables en la certeza e incertidumbre”. Corresponding Academician of RACEF for México.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16
- Excmo. Dr. Janusz Kacprzyk: “Economics and critical world’s challenges: a short-term vs. long-term dilemma”. Member of the Polish Academy of Sciences, Corresponding Academician of RACEF for Poland and Member of the Barcelona Economics Network.
- Excmo. Dr. Jean Askenasy “Eco Dysfunction Disease”. Professor of the Tel-Aviv University and Member of the Barcelona Economics Network.
- Excmo. Dr. Petre Roman: “Expectation mechanisms of economics under the uncertainties related to the climate change”. Rector of the Swiss University in Ginevra and Member of the Barcelona Economics Network.
- Ilmo. Dr. José Mª Sarabia: “Límites de la vida: que nos informan los modelos económicos y ecológicos de extinción”. Académico Correspondiente por Cantabria de la Real Academia de Ciencias Económicas y Financieras.
- Excmo. Dr. Piergiuseppe Morone: “Good Economics for Hard Times: let’s talk about sustainability”. Professor of Unitelma Sapienza University from Roma.
- Excmo. Dr. Domenico Marino. “Complexity and sustainability in environmental economics” (Recorded speech). Professor of Reggio Calabria University (Italy) and Member of the Barcelona Economics Network.
- Excmo. Dr. Dobrica Milovanovic: “Economics and the Good Life”. Dean of the Kragujevac University (Serbia) and Member of the Barcelona Economics Network.
- Excmo. Dr. Carlo Morabito: “Chaos and uncertainty in a resilient Planet”. Professor of Reggio Calabria University (Italy) and Member of the Barcelona Economics Network.
- Excmo. Dr. Jean Pierre Danthine: “Recognizing the planetary boundaries: a paradigm change for the economy”. Corresponding Academician of RACEF from Swiss.
- Conclusions and closing of the meeting by Excmo. Jaime Gil Aluja, President of the Royal Academy of Economic and Financial Sciences: “Mirando el futuro con esperanza”.